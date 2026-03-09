WE’RE WATCHING DOWNFALL, BUT WITH MASS NOTIFICATION SYSTEMS AND PCs TO CRANK OUT AI SLOP IN THE AYATOLLAH-BUNKER:

🤯 INSANE. The Iranian regime is mass texting its own citizens like an unhinged group chat.

One message warns people that if they photograph strike sites they will be treated as “American-Zionist mercenaries” and spies for Israel.

Another message threatens Iranians living… pic.twitter.com/SHUcyT9zrX

— The Mossad: Satirical and Awesome (@TheMossadIL) March 9, 2026