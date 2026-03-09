WE’RE WATCHING DOWNFALL, BUT WITH MASS NOTIFICATION SYSTEMS AND PCs TO CRANK OUT AI SLOP IN THE AYATOLLAH-BUNKER:
🤯 INSANE. The Iranian regime is mass texting its own citizens like an unhinged group chat.
One message warns people that if they photograph strike sites they will be treated as “American-Zionist mercenaries” and spies for Israel.
Another message threatens Iranians living… pic.twitter.com/SHUcyT9zrX
— The Mossad: Satirical and Awesome (@TheMossadIL) March 9, 2026
They’re posting AI slop of Iran building super weapons 🤣 pic.twitter.com/l4rJ7LlCTS
— Gator Gar (@gatorgar) March 8, 2026
The regime in Iran is now putting out AI videos of themselves defeating America.
It's so, so pathetic.
— 𝐍𝐢𝐨𝐡 𝐁𝐞𝐫𝐠 🇮🇷 ✡︎ (@NiohBerg) January 26, 2026