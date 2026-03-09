FADS END: Bye-bye bisexual women: Young adults move away from LGBT identities. “By far, the biggest change is in young women calling themselves bisexual. In 2015, 8 percent of young women were bisexual. That soared to 23 percent in 2022, and fell by 18 percent in 2025. This could be a culture shift, writes Twenge.”
