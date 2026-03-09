March 9, 2026

GENTLEMEN, YOU CAN’T COMMIT JOURNALISM HERE, THIS IS CBS NEWS!

Oh no, not a political adversary to a politician! And yet, “It is the prime function of a really first-rate newspaper to serve as a sort of permanent opposition in politics,” H.L. Mencken wrote in 1920s, in sharp contrast to the vast majority of today’s “journalists,” who view themselves as Democratic Party operatives with bylines.

