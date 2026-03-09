KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Freedom Fever Is Catching, and Cuba Might Get It Next. “If hope is indeed growing in the island communist cesspool, it could very well be the X factor that has been missing all of these decades. OK, President Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio have a lot to do with everything, but hope can be so powerful when people who have been oppressed for far too long finally hit a liberation tipping point.”