HOWEVER MUCH YOU DESPISE THE MEDIA…:
We’ve seen it all now. What any honest person would call an IED, the New York Times calls “smoking jars of metal and fuses.” pic.twitter.com/7DZxcv5u7w
— Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) March 8, 2026
