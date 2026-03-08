THE KING RALPH SCENARIO: Israel will target ‘every successor’ appointed by Iran’s Islamic regime, IDF warns. “We want to tell you that the hand of the State of Israel will continue to pursue every successor and every person who seeks to appoint a successor. We warn all those who intend to participate in the successor selection meeting that we will not hesitate to target you, either. This is a warning!”
