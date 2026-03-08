CHANGE: French President Emmanuel Macron announced the extension of France’s nuclear deterrent to eight European nations, alongside the expansion of France’s nuclear warhead stockpile. “Macron laid out that nuclear-capable Rafale B fighters would be spread out across Europe on temporary deployments as an “archipelago of forces” that would complicate the decision making of any nation wanting to use extreme force against France or its allies. Alongside these deployments, allies will also be invited to take part in French nuclear exercises, in a similar manner to NATO’s Conventional Support to Nuclear Operations programme.”

Not many people had “French nuclear umbrella” on their 2026 bingo card.