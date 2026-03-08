REPORT: Iranian F-14 fleet attacked at a base in central Iran believed to host all the remaining F-14s in Iranian service.

Early in the morning on Mar. 8, 2026, the IDF announced that Iranian Air Force F-14 Tomcats at the 8th Tactical Fighter Base in Isfahan (or Esfahan), in central Iran, home to the 81st, 82nd and 83rd Tactical Fighter Squadrons, had been obliterated in an air strike part of the Operation Roaring Lion.

However, the latest attack is something different: the 8th Tactical Fighter Base, which was also targeted last year, is believed to host all the remaining F-14s in Iranian service, meaning no Tomcat (or very few, maybe hidden in some underground facility) may have survived anywhere in the world.