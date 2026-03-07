AMERICA’S NEWSPAPER OF RECORD:
Megyn Kelly Goes Back To Normal After Eating A Snickers https://t.co/3Je4ij9sSJ pic.twitter.com/ivNYSMTA64
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) March 6, 2026
I wish it were that easy:
Ben Shapiro is absolutely SAVAGING Grandma Groyper Megyn Kelly, a shape shifting chameleon whose political views align with whatever brings her the most views.
She is a fraud with no real views or convictions apart from what she think gives her engagement.
“She was pro-trans… pic.twitter.com/h8Uyq1e6mc
— Ian Miles Cheong (@ianmiles) March 6, 2026
Further thoughts from Ace: Megyn Kelly, The Chameleon Princess of Pop Politics.