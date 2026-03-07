AMERICA’S NEWSPAPER OF RECORD:

Megyn Kelly Goes Back To Normal After Eating A Snickers https://t.co/3Je4ij9sSJ pic.twitter.com/ivNYSMTA64

I wish it were that easy:

Ben Shapiro is absolutely SAVAGING Grandma Groyper Megyn Kelly, a shape shifting chameleon whose political views align with whatever brings her the most views.

She is a fraud with no real views or convictions apart from what she think gives her engagement.

“She was pro-trans… pic.twitter.com/h8Uyq1e6mc

— Ian Miles Cheong (@ianmiles) March 6, 2026