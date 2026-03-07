TRUMP TO RUPTURING IRAN: Here It Comes!

Pezeshkian claimed that the “Guardian Council,” a triumvirate which includes the president and ostensibly holds power until a new Supreme Leader is chosen, had told the IRGC to stop firing at other countries unless they attacked first. The IRGC then completely ignored Pezeshkian’s orders:

Huge explosions were heard across Iran as Israel carried out a “broad-scale wave of strikes” using 80 fighter jets targeting Tehran and Isfahan, where key nuclear facilities are located, as the war entered its eighth day. On the other hand, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain and the UAE saw fresh drone and missile attacks on Saturday, even as Iran’s president apologised to the Gulf nations for the strikes.

Translation: The Islamic Republic has ceased to be. Iran is now a flat-out military dictatorship. The IRGC no longer takes orders from the theocratic government that it supposedly serves. They have used this crisis to seize power, and they will not hand it back. Pezeshkian is now an irrelevant figure, as is Larijani and anyone else outside the armed services of Iran.