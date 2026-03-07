BRYAN CALLEN: Hollywood Did Stunning 180 on Pronouns. Veteran comic, Hangover alum shares fallout from Trump support, Biden critique.

Later, Callen shared why the cultural winds are shifting in Tinsel Town. Turns out a movie or TV show set is no place for a prima donna or someone who demands special treatment – think unconventional pronouns.

“Anybody who creates any of that kind of energy, it becomes problematic,” Callen explained. “When Hollywood hired all those DEI officers, movies started losing money.”

And, as a result, many were “quietly fired,” he said. That was then, albeit a few short years ago. The professional climate today is different, he explained.

“Now, the minute you apply for a job in Hollywood … if you wanna work on the set, if you put your pronouns down [on your resume], you ain’t getting the job. Nobody wants to deal with that maintenance,” he said. “I’ve been in those rooms [where decisions are made]. ‘Nope, I don’t wanna do any of that pronoun stuff.’”

“You can’t afford to have somebody sue or make a scene,” he added. “You’re dealing with too much money. You got 23 days to shoot this thing … nobody wants that [drama].”