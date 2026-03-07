TUCKER CARLSON’S ABSURD CHABAD CONSPIRACY:

When you tell your millions of followers that a shadowy Jewish organization is secretly orchestrating a villainous plot to drag the United States into war and overthrow a historic Muslim religious site, you are not merely speculating. You are not merely “asking questions.” You are placing a target on the backs of ordinary people whose only crime is hosting Shabbat dinners, visiting the sick, or making sure a stranded traveler can find a place to pray.

Chabad isn’t only on college campuses or in Jewish population centers like New York or California. It also operates in some of the most remote places on earth: Tanzania, Ghana, Cambodia, Thailand, Brazil, China. Anywhere they could possibly support Jewish life, they have a presence.

In many cases, a Chabad House is the only Jewish institution in an entire region, serving tourists, students, or travelers. In other words: It is a safe haven.

“Can you imagine being a tiny minority and being able to travel anywhere in the world knowing you can find a Shabbat meal or a place to pray? ” wrote Daniella Greenbaum Davis on X. “That’s Chabad.”

And indeed, that’s exactly how most Jews experience it. But for the Chabad families themselves, the flip side is stark. Their mandate, after all, is to design their homes to be accessible and welcoming in some of the most isolated—and dangerous—places on Earth.