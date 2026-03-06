BIDEN BOOKENDS: Biden Tells Majority Black Crowd At Rev. Jesse Jackson’s Funeral ‘I’m Smarter Than You.’

Reverend Jesse Jackson’s funeral was held on Friday afternoon in Chicago.

Several well-known figures attended, including Barack Obama, Joe and Jill Biden, and the Clintons.

Joe Biden not only attended but also gave a speech at the funeral.

However, as usual, Biden had a rough time behind the podium.

During one part of his speech, as he attempted to tell a joke, he claimed he was smarter than most of the people in attendance:

Watch Biden here: