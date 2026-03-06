BIDEN BOOKENDS: Biden Tells Majority Black Crowd At Rev. Jesse Jackson’s Funeral ‘I’m Smarter Than You.’
Reverend Jesse Jackson’s funeral was held on Friday afternoon in Chicago.
Several well-known figures attended, including Barack Obama, Joe and Jill Biden, and the Clintons.
Joe Biden not only attended but also gave a speech at the funeral.
However, as usual, Biden had a rough time behind the podium.
During one part of his speech, as he attempted to tell a joke, he claimed he was smarter than most of the people in attendance:
Watch Biden here:
🚨 JUST IN: Joe Biden tells predominantly black crowd at Jesse Jackson's funeral, "I'm a HELL of a lot smarter than most of you!"
— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 6, 2026
And thus Biden in his twilight years echoes the moment that helped derail his first presidential bid, in April of 1987: Joe Biden’s worst-ever campaign moment, revisited.