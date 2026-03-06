ANNALS OF LEFTIST AUTOPHAGY: Pedro Pascal Fan Club Revokes Actor’s Woke Status Over Rumors He Might Be Dating Zionist Man, Dined at Pro-Israel Restaurant.

HBO’s The Last of Us and Marvel’s Fantastic Four star Pedro Pascal — who has been open about his left-wing, pro-transgenderism of children views — nonetheless appears to have had his woke status revoked by a fan club outraged over rumors that he may be dating a man who might be pro-Israel.

“Well, as you probably already know, Pedro is supposedly dating a Zionist and, to top it all off, he went to dinner with Lux at a restaurant that donates money to Israel,” a Pascal fan account on X began in a recent statement.

“Yes, a man who has always shown support for Palestine and hosted a benefit concert, someone we have always loved and admired for his character and activism, is now on a wave of hypocrisy,” the X account, @acervopedrito, continued.