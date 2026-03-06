FLASHBACK FRIDAY: That Time Talarico Demanded An Abortion Clinic in Every Federal Office.

We can question Talarico’s approach to Christianity, but no one can question his commitment to abortion. Late yesterday, a letter Talarico wrote in 2022 emerged on the subject of abortion. In this letter on official legislative letterhead, Talarico urged Joe Biden to open abortion clinics in federal offices and on federal land so as to frustrate abortion restrictions passed by the state legislature Talarico served.

🚨 THIS IS INSANE: Texas Democrat Senate Nominee James Talarico wrote a letter to Joe Biden begging him to issue an executive order that would have created abortion clinics in every federal courthouse and national park. pic.twitter.com/Bn4tCga8M9 — Proud Elephant 🇺🇸🦅 (@ProudElephant) March 5, 2026

Bear in mind that Texas passed abortion restrictions through its elected representatives in the state legislature, which is the ultimate expression of “public will” in representative democracy. The letter came shortly after the leak of the Dobbs decision that reversed Roe and sent the issue of abortion back to the states for the express purpose of allowing the “public will” to be served legislatively. And yet Talarico considered the ending of a 49-year judicial fiat (yes, that’s intentional) and the enabling of legislatures to be the real “subversion of the public will.”

Talarico then urged Biden to make the federal government into Abortions R Us in Texas, not just limited to federal funding of abortions, but to putting abortionists on the federal payroll for legal immunity. Also, Talarico envisioned a new era of putting an abortionist in every federal complex and national park:

On behalf of my constituents, I urge you and your administration to consider taking the following executive actions to protect the right to an abortion: Leasing federal property to abortion clinics on federal lands or in fedeeral offices

Prohibiting states from imposing restrictions on abortion medication through the Food and Drug Administration

Hiring abortion providers as federal employees to provide immunity from state lawsuits The General Services Administration manages more than 800 federally owned or leased buildings in Texas alone. Just repurposing a small fraction of those spaces can provide critical life-saving care to people across my state.

Bear in mind that Talarico and his fellow Democrats have been arguing for months that the federal government does not have jurisdiction to enforce existing federal immigration law in sanctuary cities and states. However, Talarico apparently thinks that the federal government has jurisdiction to abort babies, along with the executive authority to just make abortion providers into federal employees to protect them from state enforcement of abortion restrictions. I wonder whether Talarico has considered that position vis a vis attempts by Democrats in states like Minnesota and California to prosecute ICE agents.