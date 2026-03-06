CONSISTENCY IS THE HOBGOBLIN OF LITTLE MINDS OR WHATEVER:
Two months ago you were attacking Trump for not doing regime change in Iran pic.twitter.com/QoroTKEbBt
— Sunny (@sunnyright) March 6, 2026
At least admire the rapid turnaround time.
CONSISTENCY IS THE HOBGOBLIN OF LITTLE MINDS OR WHATEVER:
Two months ago you were attacking Trump for not doing regime change in Iran pic.twitter.com/QoroTKEbBt
— Sunny (@sunnyright) March 6, 2026
At least admire the rapid turnaround time.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.