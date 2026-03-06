PRESUMPTION OF INNOCENCE, ARKANSAS STYLE: Hero Dad Wins Arkansas Sheriff Primary Election While Awaiting Murder Trial.

Picture this: A sleazy 67-year-old creep named Michael Fosler sneaked around Spencer’s home, lured Mr. Spencer’s young daughter from her bedroom with unknown promises, and bolted away in his dusty pickup truck.

Spencer sensed that something was amiss. He looked into his daughter’s bedroom and saw that she was gone. Dad heard Fosler’s truck leaving with some urgency. Spencer wasn’t going to wait for the cops to finish their donuts to respond. He grabbed his gun and tok off in hot pursuit.

Minutes later, Spencer caught up to the child molester’s truck like he was Liam Neesom in Taken.

After Spencer forced the perv’s pickup off the road, words flew. An “altercation” ensued and…boom. Spencer plugged the creep ceasing any respiratory activity and rescuing his little girl from what could’ve been a lifetime of nightmares.

Heroic? Hell yes. But the local prosecutor decided he can’t just let a heroic dad “get away” with doing the right thing. He slapped Spencer with a murder charge. Because, you know, the justice system gonna justice.

Fuming, but far from finished, Spencer flipped the script, saying, in effect, “Screw this broken machine — I’ll fix it myself.”