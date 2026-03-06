HMM:

Breaking news: China secretly supplied Iran with 50 CM-302 supersonic anti-ship missiles. Reports say Iran launched them during the ongoing war, but none hit their targets and none were intercepted by the United States. The missiles may have failed mid-flight due to technical… pic.twitter.com/HqAhunUCMI — The Great Translation Movement 大翻译运动 (@TGTM_Official) March 6, 2026

Not sure if I buy this report or not, but it isn’t as though Chinese gear has proven effective in either Venezuela or Iran