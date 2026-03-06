DATA REPUBLICAN GETS RESULTS:
Had an amazing two days meeting with representatives from all over the world.
I discussed foreign NGO situations with representatives from:
🔹Estonia
🔹Romania
🔹France
🔹Germany
🔹Moldova
🔹Croatia
🔹Georgia
… and many more countries.
The takeaway: the NGO situation is…
“DataInterpretr and I are following up with every single representative to make sure we get names of specific NGOs so we can make sure that zero federal dollars are going to them.”