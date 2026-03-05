HOW IT STARTED: For the 2nd year in a row, Iran is sailing its biggest warship around the world to show off its growing navy.

Iran’s biggest warship and one of its frigates are sailing across the Pacific in a first-of-its-kind journey likely meant to show off Tehran’s growing naval force to friends and foes alike. The two ships appear to be the frigate IRIS Dena and the forward base ship IRINS Makran. They were spotted by the French and Australian navies in early January as they sailed through the South Pacific. The ships have been granted permission to dock in Rio de Janeiro, reportedly arriving on January 23.

—Business Insider, January 27th, 2023.

How It’s Going: U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegeseth stated that a US Navy submarine sank the Iranian frigate IRIS Dena (75) off the coast of Sri Lanka.

Submarine periscope footage released by the Department of War showed a Mk 48 torpedo striking beneath the stern of IRIS Dena, raising the vessel off the water. Sri Lanka’s Deputy Foreign Minister Arun Hemachandra said 80 Iranian sailors have died. The Iranian vessel was returning from an international fleet review and MILAN exercise organized by the Indian Navy in the Bay of Bengal till February 25. The vessel sank 20 nautical miles south of Galle in Sri Lanka according to the Sri Lanka Navy.

As for the Makran: