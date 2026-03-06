QUESTION ASKED AND ANSWERED: How did San Francisco become such an abomination of a city? As Adam Carolla notes, “San Francisco represents the progressive movement at its purest form. This is when they get to do everything they want. That’s San Francisco. And so I’m not even going to make a judgment call. I’m just going to say take a bunch of Americans, show them San Francisco then, show them San Francisco now, and go this is the result of them doing everything they want.”

And unlike New York, which had a major reset by Rudy Giuliani starting in 1994, and continued for another decade years by Mike Bloomberg (albeit with hundreds of miles of new bike lanes), San Francisco’s last Republican mayor left office at the beginning of 1964.

UPDATE: SF Mayor Daniel Lurie’s Security Team Attacked in Wild Scene — He Leaves Officers to Fend for Themselves.