WORST REMAKE OF SOME LIKE IT HOT, EVER:
The IRGC leaders in Iran now are wearing hijab to hide from the American/Israeli surveillance. pic.twitter.com/KmDWFnAFkK
— Asaad Sam Hanna (@asaadhanna) March 6, 2026
In accordance with the prophecy:
In accordance with the prophecy:
