HOWARD DEAN IN 2005: “I will use whatever position I have in order to root out hypocrisy.”

Get cracking Howard — the calls are definitely coming from inside the house: The Complete (And Growing) List of Things the Left Simultaneously Believes.

I am a science teacher. In science, I teach my students that a hypothesis that contradicts itself is invalid. So I made a list. THE COMPLETE (AND GROWING) LIST OF THINGS THE LEFT SIMULTANEOUSLY BELIEVES Buckle up. This one is going to take a minute.

1. “My body, my choice”… but you MUST get a vaccine or lose your job, your ability to travel, and your right to eat inside a restaurant. Both things. At the same time.

2. “Believe all women”… unless the woman is Tara Reade, Juanita Broaddrick, or Paula Jones. Those women apparently came with an asterisk nobody mentioned.

3. “Tax the rich”… said by a woman worth $120 million (Pelosi), a man worth $9 million (Schumer), and a senator who owns three houses (Bernie) — all while their stock portfolios grow on insider access the rest of us will never have.

