HMMMM: Trump’s Axing Of Evil Ends Both Neocon And Mad MAGA Ideology.

There is no pretending that in the contest of ideas in the Trump universe, the Mark Levins and the Lindsey Grahams have not won, and the Tucker Carlsons and Marjorie Taylor Greenes have not lost. The “Let Reagan Be Reagan” routine, the notion that the president’s “evil advisers” are always conning him into betraying his true principles, won’t go far when it comes to Trump. Nobody believes Donald Trump is not his own man and can be bamboozled by those he has hired. Trump never stops being Trump.

A Carlson podcast several months ago, garnering 1 million views on YouTube, is entitled “It’s Time to Decide: America First or Lindsey Graham’s Psychosexual Death Cult.” In it, Carlson claimed that Graham has been talking about “killing Americans on behalf of another country, a foreign power,” meaning Israel. It’s actually nothing new for Carlson, to whom Graham has been a bane for years. According to Carlson, Graham’s positions on national security are explained by his lack of a wife and children, the cause of an absence of concern for the future.

This weekend, Carlson called Trump’s attack on Iran “absolutely disgusting and evil” and claimed that, as regards MAGA, it will “shuffle the deck in a profound way.” It is hard not to see Trump returning that fire, even though his vice president, J.D. Vance, is Carlson’s close friend, a fact that may have led to Trump putting the Ohioan on the ticket in 2024.

Will the MAGA movement crack up, parts of it turning against the two-time president for betraying their isolationism? It’s difficult to see it happening over their leader vanquishing the preeminent terrorist enabler in the world, a regime that has murdered thousands of Americans, in what is, as Trump called it, “a noble mission.” Losers lie, and Carlson’s attacks on a hawk like Graham consist of dubiously contending that he takes pleasure in bloodshed because he advocates sticking the U.S. military on fanatical killers. More likely his and like voices will soon become less relevant – especially if Trump targets him for ridicule as a kook, even if the insults are subtler than his lambasting of “Marjorie Traitor Greene.”

It is said that Donald Trump is obsessed with securing his place in history, and that it has influenced some of his decisions for the worse. But giving the 92 million people of Iran a chance at liberation is likely to push far aside President Trump’s moral shortcomings and erratic style. As regrettable as they may be, they will be of as much pertinence in the eyes of history as George Washington’s wooden teeth.