Here is the advice from a doctor I interviewed for my book that readers said moved them:

My advice is ‘don’t settle, take your time to find the right person.’” “How do you know the right person?” I asked. “Do they give as much as they take?” he said. “This sounds so simple,” I thought, “but it isn’t.” In our society, men are expected give protection, affection, financial support,and a host of other things in a relationship, and women are told that they are enough as they are—they give too much already. This is a myth for the most part but one that many men have swallowed. If you want happiness in a relationship, ask yourself if she gives as much as she takes. If the answer is “yes,” you are a lucky guy. If the answer is “no,” think long and hard about whether this should be a permanent relationship.

Do you think this advice is accurate?