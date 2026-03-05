ON IRAN, DR. CORNEL WEST SAYS ‘BROTHER TRUMP IS A GANGSTER,’ CNN’S PHILLIP STAYS SILENT:

WEST: It’s just so sad because you see, Brother Trump, he is a gangster, and the gangster has a mentality that views himself as never accountable, never vincible, never answerable and therefore never responsible. So there’s a sense in which we don’t shouldn’t focus just on him, he’s got enablers, he’s got supporters. And it’s a sign, I’m just thinking we’re going to put brother Jesse in the grave next few days — Jesse Jackson. And you know, Martin and Jesse talked about just how spiritually sick and morally decrepit and politically corrupt the country has become.

Good for West for attacking what’s become of CNN and his fellow leftists: CNN Clown to Obama: ‘Go Gangsta Against Your Foes.’

—JammieWearingFool, February 11th, 2010.

The following year, actor Don Cheadle told an interviewer regarding then-President Obama, “I think he inherited an impossible situation. I wish he had not been so much of a consensus-seeker. I just wanted to see a more ‘gangsta’ president.”

In 2014, the Financial Times suggested: Obama needs a gangsta to lay down the law.

And while not specifically gangster and/or gangsta related, this metaphor from former CBS Face the Nation host John Dickerson sounds pretty violent as well: “Go for the Throat! Why if he wants to transform American politics, Obama must declare war on the Republican Party.”

—Dickerson at Slate, one of the remaining media redoubts of the Graham family, the former owners of the WaPo, January 18th, 2013.