REAL ESTATE: Home sellers are relisting properties at fastest pace in a decade, but spring supply is still low. “The January figures come as Redfin reported a record number of sellers pulling their homes off the market last September. Close to 85,000 sellers delisted, up 28% from September 2024. Higher mortgage rates last year, still-high home prices and growing uncertainty in the economy sidelined buyers last fall, taking sellers out of the driver’s seat, where they had been in the years during and just after the pandemic.”