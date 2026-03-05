THAT’S BECAUSE WE DRILLED, BABY, DRILLED: Climate Expert Says U.S. Can Handle Energy Needs Amid Iran Conflict.
Remember, the folks opposed to fracking would have left us vulnerable — a feature to them, not a bug.
