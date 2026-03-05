THEY SHOULD HAVE MADE PEACE: Iran’s Underground ‘Missile Cities’ Have Become One of Its Biggest Vulnerabilities. “U.S. and Israeli war planes and armed drones are circling over the dozens of cavernous bases, striking missile-carrying launchers when they emerge to fire. Meanwhile, waves of heavy bombers have dropped munitions on the sites, apparently entombing the Iranian weapons below ground in some locations.”
