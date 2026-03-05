HMM: Georgia Man Found Guilty of 2nd Degree Murder After Giving his School Shooter Son a Gun. “Jurors took less than two hours to find Colin Gray guilty of all charges in the September 2024 shooting at Apalachee High School in Winder, northeast of Atlanta. Gray now joins a growing number of parents being held responsible in court after their children were accused in shootings.”
