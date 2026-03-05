TRUMP’S ENDGAME:

The first major decision he faces is whether to insist on formal acceptance of all three objectives before declaring a ceasefire—effectively demanding unconditional surrender. Past patterns and his public messaging suggest he will not. Such an ultimatum risks prolonging the war, alienating allies weary of rising energy costs, and inviting domestic backlash over casualties and economic disruption. Trump has already signaled openness to talks with members of the regime, framing negotiation as proof of American dominance rather than weakness.

If Trump announces a ceasefire while the regime remains intact, he will de facto choose regime preservation. Negotiating with the regime to dismantle its capabilities is therefore not merely a diplomatic step—it is a strategic decision to leave that regime in power. This is the most likely outcome. He will point to degraded missile stocks, crippled naval assets, damaged nuclear infrastructure, and weakened proxies as evidence that his concrete promise to the American public, the West, and Israel has been fulfilled. The aspirational promise to the Iranian people—freedom and dignity—would remain unresolved.

But ending the war without securing a path to regime change raises three critical follow-up questions. Does Trump force Tehran to accept, as the price of a ceasefire, all three core demands—nuclear dismantlement, missile elimination, and an end to proxy financing? Does he try to settle for progress on the nuclear file alone? Or does he repeat his behavior of last June and end the fighting before receiving any concrete commitment from the Iranians at all?

Tehran, of course, will seek a ceasefire without binding conditions. If forced to make a concrete concession up front, it will discuss, as it did in the recent talks in Geneva and Oman, nuclear compromises while resisting negotiations on missiles and proxies.

Trump cannot afford to blink here. The endgame requires a comprehensive settlement, not tactical trades.

If Iran dismantles its nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief while retaining its missile arsenal and proxy networks, the regime will simply rebuild. Hezbollah, Hamas, the Houthis, and Iran-backed militias in Iraq would soon be flush with cash. Tehran has demonstrated repeatedly that it can regenerate these capabilities even under pressure.

All three demands must therefore remain a single package. Ideally, Trump should make a ceasefire conditional on formal, authoritative, and public acceptance of all three. At a minimum, Trump must make clear that no sanctions relief—on any front—will come until there is verifiable agreement on the full set. Anything less would leave the regime intact while allowing it to regenerate the very capabilities the war was meant to eliminate.

Partial concessions would merely postpone the problem, allowing a battered but surviving regime to regroup and threaten the region again. Trump’s “maximum pressure” strategy loses its edge the moment relief arrives prematurely.