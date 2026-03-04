FISH CALLED WANDA SUDDENLY DISCOVERS WATER:

It's hilarious watching them pretend as if Hollywood is suddenly beholden to someone's politics for the first time ever. https://t.co/xTlFODaLVT

See also, David Ellison’s earlier impact on former denizens of CBS News:

What is she talking about? CBS has been taking aim against the right for decades.

CBS the network of Dan Rather, who fabricated paperwork to smear Bush.

The network of Gayle King, who goes on vacation with the Obamas and donates to Dems.

The network that backed a Hamas simp. https://t.co/SKw7sjcEyT

— Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) February 27, 2026