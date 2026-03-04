SEAL-TURNED-SENATOR SAVES THE DAY WHEN A SPICY PROTESTER FIGHTS CAPITOL POLICE:

Anti-war protester Brian McGinnis, who also happens to be the Green Party candidate running for U.S. Senate in North Carolina, was festooned in his Marine uniform while he mounted his protest against Operation Epic Fury. McGinnis’s bio indicates he did one tour of duty from 2000 to 2004 before being honorably discharged.

The Capitol Police attempted to remove McGinnis from the hearing room in order to stop his incessant disruptions, but they were not successful because McGinnis tightly gripped the door jamb while shouting, “No one wants to fight for Israel!” The CP could not break his grip.

This is when [Sen. Tim Sheehy (R-MT)] stepped into action. Sheehy exited the dais, calmly walked over to McGinnis and the Capitol Police, and spoke with him, asking him to settle down. When McGinnis still would not release his grip on the door jamb, Sheehy used a maneuver which forced the protestor to release his grip on the door. This allowed the Capitol Police to get McGinnis upright in order to escort him out.

Here’s the crazy on top of the crazy. While Sheehy was working his jujitsu (or whatever he did) on McGinnis’ hand, other protesters screamed, “Let go of his hand!” “The Senator broke his hand!” “A U.S. Senator just broke the hand of a Marine!”