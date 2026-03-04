COME SEE THE VIOLENCE INHERENT IN THE LEFTISM: UCSF staffer allegedly threatens to ‘hunt’ down and ‘kill’ conservative activist.

A woman who appears to be a University of California at San Francisco employee was caught on video allegedly threatening to “hunt” down and “kill” a conservative activist who was protesting against cutting off the healthy body parts of gender-confused children.

Parents’ rights activist Beth Bourne told The College Fix she filed a police report after the Feb. 21 incident outside the California Democratic Party convention in San Francisco.

Bourne also posted a video of the confrontation Monday on X. Several commenters identified the woman as Madeline Mann, an associate director at the UCSF Clinical and Translational Science Institute.

The Post Millennial also identified the individual as Mann; it described her as a “transgender activist” who has a daughter who identifies as male.