GET OVER YOURSELVES: Punk Fail? Rockers Cancel Festival Over Trump.

Now, a gaggle of punk bands planning to tour the country is calling it quits. The reason why is so very, very 2026.

It’s all about Trump Derangement Syndrome.

No, we can’t all get along, apparently, and the Punk in the Park tour’s demise has little to do with the bands in question.

Denver’s far-Left Westword shared the ugly reason for the cancellation – “continued fallout over the organizer’s recently exposed political leanings, particularly financially supporting Trump’s second presidential campaign…”

Cameron Collins is the owner of the tour’s parent company, the Dallas-based Brew Ha Ha Productions. Collins contributed to President Trump’s most recent presidential campaign.

That was enough to stop the tour cold.