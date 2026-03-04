US SUB SINKS IRANIAN WARSHIP NAMED AFTER TERRORIST LEADER WHO TRUMP ASSASSINATED — IN FIRST SUCH ATTACK SINCE WWII:

An American submarine sank an Iranian warship named the “Soleimani” in the Indian Ocean overnight — the first such US attack on a member of an enemy fleet since World War II, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth announced Wednesday.

The “quiet death” strike on Iran’s prized vessel the IRIS Shahid Soleimani unfolded late Tuesday off the southern coast of Sri Lanka, Hegseth said, telling reporters during a Pentagon briefing that the ship “thought it was safe in international waters.”

“Instead, it was sunk by a torpedo. The first sinking of an enemy ship by a torpedo since World War II,” Hegseth added. “Like in that war, back when we were still the War Department, we are fighting to win.”