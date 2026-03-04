INCOMPETENCE OR CORRUPTION? JustTheNews is reporting that Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s administration was made aware of fraud in benefits programs early in his tenure, but failed to take action to stop it, an interim report based on testimony from nine state officials concluded.

“Testimony obtained by the Committee reveals that Gov. Tim Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison were aware of widespread fraud in social service programs, lied about their knowledge of the fraud, and retaliated against employees who dared to raise concerns,” Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer said in a statement. “Instead of protecting vulnerable Americans, they handed over billions in taxpayer dollars to fraudsters and threw their own state employees under the bus,” Comer added.

The competence question is a given. The question is when a public official looks the other way at fraud to maintain his or her voter base, is that corruption?

As the Good Professor has said: “embrace the power of and.”