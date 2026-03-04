BITTER JASMINE CROCKETT BLAMES ‘CHEATING’ AFTER VOTE COUNTS IN TEXAS SENATE RACE DON’T GO HER WAY:

Dem Rep. Jasmine Crockett (TX-30) has been a lightning rod for criticism due to her outlandish statements, ever-changing accents, and generally reprehensible behavior. Yet somehow, she thought she was ready for the United States Senate.

The voters are weighing in, and their answer so far is: yeah, maybe not so much.

Although the official vote count has not been made final, Crockett trails at this hour to her competitor, TX state representative James Talarico. There’s already some legal back and forth, and courts are involved, so the final outcome may not be confirmed for days. Already, though, Crockett is blaming her poor performance on… election fraud.

Wait, I thought it was a danger to Democracy to even suggest such things could ever occur in the United States of America?

A downcast Crockett went there anyway[.]