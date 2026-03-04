CHANGE: Incumbent Rep. Dan Crenshaw loses Texas GOP primary race.

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas), who has served in the House of Representatives since 2019, lost his primary race Tuesday in the Lone Star State’s 2nd Congressional District.

Crenshaw, a former Navy SEAL in his fourth term, was defeated by businessman and state representative Steve Toth.

With about three-fourths of the ballots counted, Toth had 58% of the vote to Crenshaw’s 40%. The Associated Press called the race for Toth at 1 a.m. EST.

President Trump did not endorse a candidate in the contest. Crenshaw was the only House Republican in Texas running for re-election that did not receive Trump’s seal of approval.

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) endorsed Toth last week.

“Steve is an unwavering fighter for school choice, fiscal responsibility, and the next generation of Americans,” Cruz wrote in an X post announcing his endorsement. “Washington needs bold leadership and representatives who will stand up for Texans at every turn.”