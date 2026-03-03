MARK ZUCKERBERG BUYS $170M MANSION ON ‘BILLIONAIRE BUNKER’ ISLAND IN MIAMI:
Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan have purchased a $170 million property in Miami’s exclusive Indian Creek community
The mansion, still under construction, will feature nine bedrooms, 15 bathrooms, and luxury amenities like a 1,500-gallon aquarium
The purchase sets a record for Miami-Dade County and follows a rise in luxury real estate sales in Florida
Mark Zuckerberg is expanding his already impressive — sometimes controversial — real estate portfolio with a record-breaking purchase in Miami.
The Meta CEO, 41, and his wife, Priscilla Chan, 41, closed on a $170 million property in the sunshine state on Monday, according to the Wall Street Journal. A spokesperson for the couple declined to comment to PEOPLE.
Wait, how is that possible? Dan Rather assured me in 1982 that virtually all of Florida would be underwater by now thanks to global warming: