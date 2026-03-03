MARK ZUCKERBERG BUYS $170M MANSION ON ‘BILLIONAIRE BUNKER’ ISLAND IN MIAMI:

Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan have purchased a $170 million property in Miami’s exclusive Indian Creek community

The mansion, still under construction, will feature nine bedrooms, 15 bathrooms, and luxury amenities like a 1,500-gallon aquarium

The purchase sets a record for Miami-Dade County and follows a rise in luxury real estate sales in Florida

Mark Zuckerberg is expanding his already impressive — sometimes controversial — real estate portfolio with a record-breaking purchase in Miami.

The Meta CEO, 41, and his wife, Priscilla Chan, 41, closed on a $170 million property in the sunshine state on Monday, according to the Wall Street Journal. A spokesperson for the couple declined to comment to PEOPLE.