IT DOESN’T TAKE HERCULE POIROT TO CRACK THIS CASE: Why Europe is terrified of standing up to Iran.

The timidity of Europeans towards regime change in Iran is in stark contrast to their aggressive attitude towards regime change in Russia. Last year Von der Leyen called Vladimir Putin “a predator” who can “only be contained by strong means.” In November, Macron declared that Europe “must show that we are not weak in the face of the power that threatens us.”

Why the difference? Russia, for all its malevolence, does not have the means to stoke civil unrest in western Europe. The Islamic Republic of Iran does.

It is estimated that there are 45 million Muslims in Europe, approximately 6 per cent of the total population. Of course, many will support the US and Israeli attack on Iran, mindful of how Tehran massacred tens of thousands of protestors in January. Nevertheless, it is instructive that while there have been countless mass demonstrations in western European cities for Palestinians since 2023, street protests in support of Iranians have been negligible.

European governments are reluctant to wholeheartedly endorse the American-led strikes against Iran because they fear the conflict could spill onto their streets. This alarm is not misplaced; some left-wing parties in Europe see America’s attack on Iran as an opportunity to strengthen their “Islamo-gauchisme” credentials. Zack Polanski, the leader of the increasingly popular Green party, said at the weekend that America’s attack was “illegal and unprovoked.”

The Scottish wing of the party described Donald Trump as a gangster who was demonstrating “total contempt for human rights, international law and negotiations.”

In France, Jean-Luc Melenchon’s La France Insoumise was similarly scathing. One of the senior figures in his party, Rima Hassan, posted on X: “Iran has the right to defend itself, and Israel has the right to shut up.”

Such is the hatred of Israel among many within the European left they are prepared to side with Iran’s murderous Mullahs, particularly if they think it will be electorally advantageous.