KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: The GOP Can’t Be Rid of Thom Tillis Quickly Enough. “Tillis is one of those backstabbing members of the GOP who have me convinced that the Democrats have Manchurian candidate plants in the party. He’s not reliable on most big votes. If he does end up not screwing over his own party, it’s only after a lot of grandstanding so that he can get some all-important facetime in front of the cameras.”