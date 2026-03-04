THEY SEE NOTHING, THEY KNOW NOTHING: Texas Democratic Senate candidates sidestep Islamic terrorism concerns following deadly Austin attack. “Crockett and Talarico did not address any mention of Islamic terrorism or whether it might pose an additional risk to Americans in light of recent U.S. military action against the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

As Glenn noted yesterday, “We do seem to be drifting closer to Kurt Schlichter’s The Attack. And — no surprise here — Democrats think they’ll find electoral advantage in ignoring it. While also pushing for more gun control, of course.