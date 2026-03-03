EPIC FURY: When the Can Finally Stops Getting Kicked Down the Road.

Almost fifty years of being the murderous troll under the world’s bridge, threatening to blow it sky high every other week, even as it plucked travelers off the boards to consume and satiate its bloodlust.

Whatever manifestation of evil spewed forth from the bearded, turbaned trolls under the bridge, the world would always turn away, turn that other cheek. Ignore what was going on under the bridge, wiping a tiny tear for the random victims summarily pulled off the bridge, while coldly considering them sacrifices to keep the trolls themselves from climbing up onto the roadway and into our world proper.

Eyes averted, fingers in ears. Humanitarian aid, and pallets of cash feeding almost fifty years of malignant troll tumor growth.

Much of it is very personal to Marines. Much of it is very personal to our family.