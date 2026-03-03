BORED OF THE RINGS:
"I'm not being anti-orc, I'm just asking questions" pic.twitter.com/SlNsw0Ab7m
— Joe Salem (@Joe86753091) March 3, 2026
(Classical reference in headline.)
BORED OF THE RINGS:
"I'm not being anti-orc, I'm just asking questions" pic.twitter.com/SlNsw0Ab7m
— Joe Salem (@Joe86753091) March 3, 2026
(Classical reference in headline.)
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.