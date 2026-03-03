THE CORBYNIZATION OF THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY CONTINUES APACE:

The front runner for the Democratic nomination repackaging a medieval blood libel in the service of his presidential ambitions. https://t.co/YwyDQbyVOu

Flashback:

Turns out it wasn’t Israel as Al Jazeera reported. It wasn’t US as Iran reported.

It was a failed launch by the IRGC that fell back to the ground and struck the elementary school.

The elementary school is attached to an IRGC naval base https://t.co/SDVZEBoOfB

— David Khait (@David_Khait) February 28, 2026