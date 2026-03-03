THE CORBYNIZATION OF THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY CONTINUES APACE:
The front runner for the Democratic nomination repackaging a medieval blood libel in the service of his presidential ambitions. https://t.co/YwyDQbyVOu
— Peter Savodnik (@petersavodnik) March 3, 2026
Flashback:
Turns out it wasn’t Israel as Al Jazeera reported. It wasn’t US as Iran reported.
It was a failed launch by the IRGC that fell back to the ground and struck the elementary school.
The elementary school is attached to an IRGC naval base https://t.co/SDVZEBoOfB
— David Khait (@David_Khait) February 28, 2026
As Steve wrote on Saturday, “‘It wasn’t as Al Jazeera reported’ is basically evergreen.”