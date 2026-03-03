IT’S AMAZING HOW LONG TEHRAN HAS GONE WITHOUT FEELING KARMA, AND HOW WILLING THE LEFT IS TO FORGET THAT:

Critics say President Donald Trump’s decision to strike Iran is a violation of his promise not to engage in “forever wars.” In fact, the opposite is true. Trump is not starting a forever war in Iran; he’s ending one.https://t.co/ENodT7DWRx — Marc Thiessen 🇺🇸❤️🇺🇦🇹🇼🇮🇱 (@marcthiessen) March 3, 2026

I’m kidding about the second part. There’s nothing amazing about anything awful the Left does or says.