NEXT!
NEW — 🇮🇷🇺🇲🇮🇱General Majid ibn al-Reza, who was appointed Acting Defense Minister of Iran, yesterday, has been killed in US-Israel strikes in Tehran. Official confirmation awaited. https://t.co/yFuNQLrIM0
— UK Report (@UK_REPT) March 3, 2026
NEXT!
NEW — 🇮🇷🇺🇲🇮🇱General Majid ibn al-Reza, who was appointed Acting Defense Minister of Iran, yesterday, has been killed in US-Israel strikes in Tehran. Official confirmation awaited. https://t.co/yFuNQLrIM0
— UK Report (@UK_REPT) March 3, 2026
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.