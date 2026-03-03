KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Reactions to Operation Epic Fury Are Quite the Surprising Mixed Bag. “I’ve written on a few occasions about my old neighborhood in West Los Angeles. There were a lot of Persian Jews there who had fled in 1979 and I heard a lot of great stories over the years about what an incredible country Iran was before the Islamists took over. The tales were wonderful and the looks in the eyes of those telling them were heartbreaking. I can assure you that none of those people were upset about Operation Epic Fury.”