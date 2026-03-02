TOO GOOD TO CHECK: How tampons in the men’s room helped derail the Netflix-Warner Bros. deal.

There were many defining moments featured in the months-long battle for the ownership of Warner Bros. Discovery: sit-downs to woo President Trump, high-profile congressional hearings, a brutal bidding war, and a tampon.

Yes, a tampon.

During the negotiations, while Netflix was telling skeptical GOP lawmakers that it wasn’t a left-wing company looking to get more powerful by snapping up WBD, a delegation of legislators paid a visit to its headquarters, and one was both shocked and disturbed to find a basket containing tampons in the men’s restroom.

To be clear, there are other factors involved in CEO Ted Sarandos’ decision to cancel his nearly completed purchase of WBD’s studio and streaming service. But the “tampon incident,” as it has become known on Capitol Hill, does carry some weight in the unwavering political opposition from the GOP to Sarandos’ ambitions.

“This is 2026, not 2020,” said one GOP staffer with firsthand knowledge of the matter. “What were they thinking?”